InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in InterDigital by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $230.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $137,240.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $714,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

