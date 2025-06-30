International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

