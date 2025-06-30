Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells $1,362,748.42 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intuit Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $776.57 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $787.22. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.14.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 112,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
