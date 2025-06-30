Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

