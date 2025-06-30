Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 151.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

