Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after buying an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,679,000 after buying an additional 62,152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

