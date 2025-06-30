iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $34.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

