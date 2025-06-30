Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 13,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 469,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,092,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

