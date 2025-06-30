iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $103.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

