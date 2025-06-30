iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $39.07 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3727 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

