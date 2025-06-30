iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.54% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

