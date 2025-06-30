iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 423.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $110.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

