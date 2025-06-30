iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,330,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,326,000 after acquiring an additional 940,923 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 564,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 215,168 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 280,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.73 and a 52 week high of $80.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

