iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $61.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8468 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

