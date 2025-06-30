iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,567.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $63.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

