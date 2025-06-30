iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,760.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $104.36 and a 1 year high of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

