iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

