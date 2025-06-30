iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

