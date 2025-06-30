iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.32 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

