iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWD opened at $193.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

