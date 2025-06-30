iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $285.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

