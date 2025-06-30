iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

