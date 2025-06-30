iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

IYH opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

