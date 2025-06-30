Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Itron by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 196,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Itron stock opened at $132.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. This represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,313.73. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

