IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.60 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 206.20 ($2.83), with a volume of 1677451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.88).

IWG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.