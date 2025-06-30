Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $12.45 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

