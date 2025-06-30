Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

