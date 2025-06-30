Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have commented on JSPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 620,592 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,483,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 714,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 231,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after buying an additional 150,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JSPR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

