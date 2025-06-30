Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.
Several brokerages have commented on JSPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Shares of JSPR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.72.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
