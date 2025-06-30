JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 8.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,089,840.20. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,113 shares of company stock worth $8,568,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JFrog’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

