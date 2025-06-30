JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

