JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 425.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $287.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.90. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $289.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

