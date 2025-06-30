JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 132.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

NYSE JPM opened at $287.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

