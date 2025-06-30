Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 3,541 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,855. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, June 27th, Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $202.98 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.56.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

