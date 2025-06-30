Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $28.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

