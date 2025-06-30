KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,406,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,862,237.92. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock valued at $83,526,550. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $742.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

