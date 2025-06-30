Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 2,667 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

