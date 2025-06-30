Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $211.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.13.
KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $219.34.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
