Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $211.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.13.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

