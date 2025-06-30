Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

KRYS stock opened at $138.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

