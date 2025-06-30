Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Lennar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Lennar Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.