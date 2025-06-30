Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $1,869,400.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,542,124.37. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
