Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $1,869,400.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,542,124.37. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $213,503,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lumentum by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,572 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $60,348,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $68,962,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,122,000 after acquiring an additional 610,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.