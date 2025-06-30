Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnera were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAGN. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,408,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,851,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,047,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Stock Down 0.6%

MAGN stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.66. Magnera Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAGN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tom Salmon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $202,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,350.66. This represents a 92.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Brown acquired 16,940 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $200,061.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,462.68. The trade was a 5,881.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,215 shares of company stock worth $1,263,094 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnera



Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.



