Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.8%

MGY opened at $22.98 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

