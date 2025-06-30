Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) EVP Jason B. Beauvais Sells 13,664 Shares

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $59.00 on Monday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 589,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

