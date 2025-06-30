Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.26%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

