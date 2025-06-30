Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lions Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $19,807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 347,144 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 530,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 226,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $8,221,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $6,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $618.30 million, a PE ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $228.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

