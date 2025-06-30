Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,427 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

MANH stock opened at $197.25 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.39.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

