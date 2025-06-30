Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $273.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.62 and a 200-day moving average of $262.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.