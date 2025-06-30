Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Up 0.7%

MAS stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.