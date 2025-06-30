Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MASI opened at $168.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

