MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Up 16.1% – Should You Buy?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 2,745,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,364,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Trading Up 16.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

